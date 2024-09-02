Review: Vanilla OS 2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion, say it was a bad experience, and call it a day. However, the more I reflected on the past week and my time with Vanilla OS the more I realized this wouldn't be a fair approach. Vanilla OS does run on my hardware and in a virtual machine, it does deliver an immutable platform with portable packages and containers, it has a working software centre, and documentation. In other words, my frustrations don't simply stem from a distribution which doesn't work for me at all, which I sometimes encounter, so what was bothering me about Vanilla OS?