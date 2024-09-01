today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Spicetify on Debian 12
Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms, offering a vast library of songs and podcasts. While the default Spotify client is functional, it lacks customization options.
Network World ☛ 7 ways to compare text files on Linux
The diff, comm, cmp, and colordiff commands are among the many ways to compare text files on a Linux system.
TechTarget ☛ How to use Tor -- and whether you should -- in your enterprise
The Tor browser has sparked discussion and dissension since its debut. Does the software, which promises anonymous and secure web access, have a role to play in the enterprise?
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-30 [Older] How to install Rig of Rods on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] How to install MyPaint on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] How to install Natron on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-28 [Older] How to install Steam on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-28 [Older] How to install xdelta UI on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-27 [Older] How to install Ren'Py 7.7.3 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-08-27 [Older] How to install Zoom on Linux Mint 22