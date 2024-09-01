today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04.1 from Ubuntu 22.04
Ubuntu announced the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS few days ago with lots of bug-fixes and performance improvements. It’s time to upgrade to the new LTS, for users who were worrying about the stability issues.
Jan Lukas Else ☛ How I stopped a malicious IP from hammering my Gitea instance
Some IP from the US seemed to crawl my Gitea instance (running on the same small VPS as my blog and other self-hosted services) non-stop, which caused high CPU usage. I already wondered why the terminal was lagging so much and why Gitea had such a high CPU usage.
Carlos Becker ☛ Setting up a Wireguard VPN in Unifi
This post just shows how to set up a VPN inside your network, and how to route specific sites through it. It is meant to show you how to do it, so you don’t do it by accident, so you don’t get fined.