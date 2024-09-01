Open Hardware: Pimoroni, ATtinyBoy, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Pimoroni Pico Jumbo Review: Giant Pico Board that Uses Alligator Clips
From the newest and smallest Raspberry Pi, we now get the largest! Yes, the Pico Jumbo is not a clever name. At 3.5 times the normal size of a Raspberry Pi Pico 2, the $19 Pico Jumbo “Megacontroller” (a play on microcontroller) is more than just a comedy prop. It is an educational tool that can be used to build circuits with younger makers, and for classroom circuit debugging with the clarity of oversized components and electronics. Rather than soldering pins, kids can use removable alligator clips.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: ATtinyBoy Does It With Tiny Cartridges
What is it about tangible media? There’s just something neat about having an individual thing that represents each game, each album, each whatever. Sure, you can have a little console with a thousand games loaded on it, but what’s the fun in that?
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Car Care Made Easy
Hello and welcome, everyone! We have a quick week this week with a new 1m long OBD-II extender cable from Macchina and functions as both a splitter and as an extension cable. Because of this new product this week (and the fact that it's still nice enough to work on your car outside), we also want to remind you of two of our other favorite OBD-II products, the Macchina A0 OBD-II Development Module and our SparkFun OBD-II UART interface board. Let's get it started!