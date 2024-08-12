Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 12, 2024



Ubuntu is probably the only distribution out there that doesn’t offer users access to the very latest kernels, at least not officially and not in an easy manner. Shipping a new Ubuntu release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel was probably one of the most requested features of the Ubuntu community.

New Ubuntu releases always shipped with a kernel that was about to reach the end of its supported life soon after the release or it was already EOL. Canonical always had a conservative “wait and see” approach to choosing a Linux kernel version for upcoming Ubuntu releases, but this is finally about to change.

