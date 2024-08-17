posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Quoting: Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft —

ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution, now based on the newly stable Deepin 23. Released just a day after the official launch of Deepin 23 STABLE, ExTiX 24.8 offers an enhanced user experience powered by the Linux Kernel 6.10.3-amd64-exton.

This release is particularly appealing for users looking for a Deepin-based system but prefer to steer clear of software directly from Chinese companies due to privacy or trust concerns.