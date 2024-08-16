Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Q670M-EM-A: ASUS Micro ATX Motherboard with LGA1700 Socket for 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen CPUs
The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.
CNX Software ☛ A closer look at Raspberry Pi RP2350’s HSTX high-speed serial transmit interface
The Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller adds an HSTX (High-Speed Serial Transmit) interface adding the PIOs (Programmable IOs) introduced on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 three years ago. The RP2350 MCU now has three PIOs and one HSTX interface going over 8x GPIOs. So let’s try to better understand what HSTX is exactly, what it is used for, and how it differs from PIOs. We’ll also check out some programming examples in C and MicroPython.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, August 2024
Thanks to Howie M for contributing this ware!
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware July 2024
The ware for July 2024 is an Ingenico Axium DX8000. I hadn’t had a chance to tear down a modern POS terminal myself, so it was pretty interesting to see all the anti-tamper traces built into the product (thank you jackw01 for sharing it!). [...]
peppe8o ☛ BMP180 Barometric pressure/temperature sensor with Arduino Uno
In this tutorial, we will use a Barometric pressure/temperature sensor BMP180 with Arduino Uno.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-S3-Based WiCAN Pro: An OBD Scanner for Vehicle Diagnostics and Home Assistant Integration
Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.