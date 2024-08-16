Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ What's new in version 7.1 of Red Hat’s Migration Toolkit for Applications
We are pleased to announce the general availability of Red Hat’s Migration Toolkit for Applications (MTA) 7.1.
If you are not familiar with this tool, know that this tool is designed to help you replatform or refactor your existing applications to run on Red Hat OpenShift or Red Hat Application Foundations. With containerization-readiness, source-code analysis, and project management capabilities this tool can help your organization benefit from faster, safer legacy application modernization.
-
Red Hat ☛ Your first GPU algorithm: Scan/prefix sum
In Part 1 of this series, I explained what GPU programming is on a high level. Now we can move on to exploring your first GPU algorithm: scan/prefix sum.
If you've ever tried programming a GPU before, you're probably familiar with vector addition. This is the use case where you have two large arrays of numbers, and you want to build a new array, representing the element-wise sum. This algorithm is normally used to demonstrate the power of GPU programming, by showcasing one way to exploit its massively parallel capabilities. However, although this example is useful, it misses out on the techniques involved in more advanced GPU programming, because it views parallel programming as simply a tool that exists to parallelize certain workloads, rather than a language or set of computational tools in its own right.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Bring value to Day 0 and Day 1 operations with Red Hat and Dynatrace
Red Hat OpenShift provides a more consistent approach to optimizing CI/CD pipelines and implementing DevOps processes to improve operational stability and achieve greater control and consistency during the rollout of platform updates. With the observability provided by the Dynatrace Operator—which provides enhanced visibility of logs, metrics and events throughout the entire software stack across all environments, and intelligent insights from the Dynatrace platform—organizations can enhance the functioning and performance of all applications built on or migrated to OpenShift. Use Dynatrace OneAgent to install on a single cluster and let it automatically discover and instrument the entire OpenShift environment. Dynatrace’s zero configuration approach and AI engine, Davis, also deliver performance insights that let you increase operational efficiency and proactively improve the customer experience, delivering value more quickly.
-
Tomas Tomecek: Running logdetective service in containers with CUDA on EC2
This is a follow up to my previous post “Running logdetective on an EC2 VM with CUDA”. Though this time, we’ll run the service and do our first inference!