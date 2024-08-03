Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 03, 2024



Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, introducing new features like Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and more.

Since Linux kernel 6.9 is not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch, it was only supported for a couple of months and is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website. Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman has urged users to move to the latest Linux 6.10 kernel branch.

