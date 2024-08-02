This release contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, along with work on onion service client autorization, the RPC subsystem, and relay infrastructure.

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

The ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7, utilizing Rockchip technology, is engineered for compatibility with the Nvidia Jetson Nano ecosystem. This upcoming open-source device, poised for launch on CrowdSupply, is designed for a diverse array of applications, including computer cluster nodes, on-premise servers, and projects involving 3D graphics and AI.

This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.

Arch Linux 2024.08.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for August 2024 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.10 kernel series, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Four years ago I broke news that Ikey Doherty is making a new distro called Serpent Linux (it was later changed to Serpent OS) aiming to provide the Linux community with a truly modern distribution for people who want to just use Linux. The name of the distribution is inspired by the Serpent game created by Ikey Doherty.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue with Nitrux 3.6, which is still powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel series in a “Liquorix” flavor for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems, and uses a customizable KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop experience. Nitrux 3.6 ships with Linux kernel 6.9.12 by default.