posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Immich 1.111 Enhances Mobile Photo Editing —

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has rolled out its latest update, version 1.111, introducing enhancements to a user interface, accessibility features, and system refactoring.

A standout feature in this release is the integration of a photo editor within Immich’s mobile app, which allows users to rotate and crop images effortlessly.