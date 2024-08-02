today's howtos
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Easily Change the Hostname on Your GNU/Linux System
Changing the hostname in GNU/Linux can help personalize your system or resolve network issues. This comprehensive guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to updating your hostname, including necessary commands and tips for ensuring the change is applied correctly.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Fix “sudo: command not found” Error on Linux
You might receive a sudo: command not found error while attempting to run a command as a superuser. Learn how to resolve it in Linux.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Minify CSS and JS Files Using Linux Command Line
Minification is a process that helps you to reduce file sizes by removing unnecessary characters from source code, such as spaces, tabs, line breaks, and comments, without changing their functionality and can improve load times for web applications.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Manage Clipboard From Command Line In Linux
This detailed guide explains how to manage the clipboard from the command line in GNU/Linux using xclip and xsel tools with practical examples.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NumPy on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NumPy on Manjaro. Numpy, short for Numerical Python, is a fundamental package for scientific computing in Python. It provides support for large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices, along with a vast collection of high-level mathematical functions to operate on these arrays.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install NVIDIA 555 Series Driver in Ubuntu via PPA
NVIDIA has announced new 555.58 driver release for more than a month. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and their based systems. NVIDIA 555 so far is the latest new feature branch driver for Linux. It uses GSP firmware by default on all GPUs that support it.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Add User to Sudo Group on Ubuntu 24.04
When you fresh install Ubuntu 24.04 and create a user, that user is added to sudo group by default. Because you need sudo privileges to perform different administrative tasks. What about new users you create later after successfully installing Ubuntu?
-
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Install and Use Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04
Flatpak is the package manager that holds required libraries and dependent packages of the application inside one bundle supported by Red Hat. The goal is to achieve a single application that runs over multiple distributions without causing any package error.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Emacs, which stands for “Editor MACroS,” is more than just a text editor; it’s a highly extensible computing environment.