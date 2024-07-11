Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, Destination Linux, and FLOSS Weekly
Linux Matters Welcome Homepage
Martin create a homepage dashboard, Mark composes Bass with Tux Guitar, and Alan visualises source code with Gource
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 378: Hey Hi (AI) Powered Chocolate Chip Vendettas Against Smartphones
00:00:44 Community Feedback
00:07:41 regreSSHion, a SSH Vulnerability
00:17:22 Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Live accounts getting hacked
00:23:47 Michael's Shirt Design vs using RatPoison Challenge
00:26:52 Eclipse Theia challenges VS Code
00:37:21 Futuristic Futurisms about Smartphones becoming dead tech
01:03:06 Gaming: Miniparty
01:07:18 Software Spotlight: Maxint
01:13:29 Outro
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 791: It’s All About Me!
This week David Ruggles chats with Jonathan Bennett about his origin story! What early core memory does Jonathan pin his lifelong computer hobby on? And how was a tense meeting instrumental to Jonathan’s life outlook? And how did Jonathan manage to score a squashable brain toy from an equipment manufacturer? Watch the whole show to find out!