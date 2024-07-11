Games: Bundle, Satisfactory 1.0, Stardew Valley, Last Epoch, and More

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

Highlights of DXVK 2.4 include D3D8 support as the Direct3D 8 to Vulkan translation D8VK has been merged into DXVK, support for multiple window system backends in dxvk-native, and non-native refresh rate emulation for reporting a different refresh rate to video games in environments where the display mode can’t be changed.

Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.