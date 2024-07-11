Games: Bundle, Satisfactory 1.0, Stardew Valley, Last Epoch, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Super Meat Boy and Worms star in Humble's Flasback Classics Bundle
Ready for some more great games to add to your collection? Well, blow the dust off your Steam shelf because the Flasback Classics Humble Bundle has launched.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Session: Skate Sim adds Cloud Saves and now Steam Deck Verified
Skating on the go? Well, that's generally what you do. But now, in video game form! Session: Skate Sim has become Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is releasing in August to be your next obsession
This might perhaps pull a bunch of you away from Balatro, as Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers a card-flipping, risk-taking roguelike deckbuilder is releasing on August 8th. It comes with Native Linux support and a demo is still currently available to try it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Satisfactory 1.0 is releasing in September
For fans of sprawling building and automation sims, Satisfactory 1.0 is planned to release on September 10th. Satisfactory works well on desktop Linux with Proton, and it's rated Steam Deck Playable by Valve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stardew Valley is getting a Baldur's Gate 3 cross-over mod with Baldur's Village
It was only a matter of time wasn't it? 3 fans of both games decided to take matters into their own hands to combine Stardew Valley and Baldur's Gate 3.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Last Epoch adds a new evade ability, a new end-game system, more boss fights
Last Epoch is the action-RPG from Eleventh Hour Games that released in February and the first major post-release update is out now with Patch 1.1 - Harbingers of Ruin.