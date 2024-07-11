Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Global Coalition Blames China’s APT40 for Hacking Government Networks
Seven nations are backing Australia in calling out a China-linked hacking group for compromising government networks.
-
Security Week ☛ Evolve Bank Data Breach Impacts 7.6 Million People
Evolve Bank says personal information of more than 7.6 million individuals was compromised in a ransomware attack.
-
Security Week ☛ BlastRADIUS Attack Exposes Critical Flaw in 30-Year-Old RADIUS Protocol
Security vendor InkBridge Networks calls urgent attention to the discovery of a decades-old design flaw (CVE-2024-3596) in the popular RADIUS protocol.
-
Security Week ☛ Adobe Issues Critical Patches for Multiple Products, Warns of Code Execution Risks
Adobe documents at least seven code execution bugs affecting Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe InDesign and Adobe Bridge on backdoored Windows and macOS.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Reverse-Engineering Ticketmaster’s Barcode System
By reverse-engineering how Ticketmaster and AXS actually make their electronic tickets, scalpers have essentially figured out how to regenerate specific, genuine tickets that they have legally purchased from scratch onto infrastructure that they control. In doing so, they are removing the anti-scalping restrictions put on the tickets by Ticketmaster and AXS.
-
Security Week ☛ SAP Patches High-Severity Vulnerabilities in PDCE, Commerce
Patch Tuesday: Enterprise software vendor SAP releases patches for high-severity vulnerabilities in multiple products and tools.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Researchers catch Yemeni hackers spying on Middle East military phones
The firm Lookout says that Houthi use of cyberespionage is a sign that mobile surveillance is a growing force in global conflicts.
-
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday July 2024, (Tue, Jul 9th) [Ed: Windows Update is essentially a bug door installer]
Microsoft today released patches for 142 vulnerabilities. Only four of the vulnerabilities are rated as "critical". There are two vulnerabilities that have already been discussed and two that have already been exploited.