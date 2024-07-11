Applications: minimdnsd, STL file Viewers, and Webcam Software
Adafruit ☛ An extremely simple mDNS server for Linux
minimdnsd is an extremely simple mDNS server for Linux. Much smaller and lighter weight than Avahi.
Medevel ☛ 23 Free STL file Viewers for Windows, Linux, macOS and the Web
What is a STL file?
STL (Stereolithography) is a file format commonly used for 3D printing. It represents 3D models as a collection of triangular facets, defining the shape’s surface geometry. STL files are lightweight and widely supported by 3D modeling software and printers.
Make Tech Easier ☛ The Best Webcam Apps For GNU/Linux to Make Good Use of Your Webcam
While most laptops come with a webcam, you will need a great webcam app to make good use of the camera. Here are the best webcam apps for Linux.