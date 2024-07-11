Kernel Leftovers
-
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: In-person registration is sold out
This year it took us a bit more time, but we did run out of places and the conference is currently sold out for in-person registration.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Pushes Out New Linux Patches For Lunar Lake & Arrow Lake, Focusing On Next-Gen Performance Monitoring Capabilities
Intel's New Linux Patches Aims At Improving Performance Monitoring, Featuring Dedicated Resources At a Core-Level For Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake CPUs
-
Google Extends Linux Kernel Support To Maintain Android Device Security Longer
Google has committed to extending its Linux fork kernel support period to four years, starting with kernel version 6.6. This step was taken after the Linux kernel project suspended its six-year support commitment to LTS release (Long-Term Support) and reduced it to two years. This change is critical to Android device security, which uses Linux kernels and requires periodic updates to accept security issues improvements.