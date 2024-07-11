Want to try running Ubuntu Linux on your Apple Silicon Mac? You can do that easily, running Ubuntu right alongside MacOS, and without having to deal with any partitioning, installation headaches, dual booting, or loss of the Mac operating system itself. This is possible with the help of virtual machines, which allow you to run another operating system virtually on top of your Mac, just like any other app.

Running new and different operating systems concurrently with MacOS has never been easier thanks to virtualization apps like UTM, VMWare, VirtualBox, and Parallels, and in this particular article, we’ll be showing you how to run Ubuntu Linux on an Apple Silicon Mac with UTM.