today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 7: Docker Compose
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Curl With GnuTLS Backend In Debian
When you install curl using the default package manager in GNU/Linux distributions like Debian...
-
It's FOSS ☛ Check Rockchip NPU Usage on Linux
Here's how you can monitor the NPU usage of Rockchip devices.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Easily Renew a Specific Domain SSL Using Certbot
SSL certificates are important for keeping websites secure. They encrypt data sent between your website and its visitors. Sometimes, these certificates expire and need to be renewed. Certbot is a free tool that makes renewing SSL certificates easy.
-
How to Run Ubuntu Linux on Apple Silicon Mac
Want to try running Ubuntu Linux on your Apple Silicon Mac? You can do that easily, running Ubuntu right alongside MacOS, and without having to deal with any partitioning, installation headaches, dual booting, or loss of the Mac operating system itself. This is possible with the help of virtual machines, which allow you to run another operating system virtually on top of your Mac, just like any other app.
Running new and different operating systems concurrently with MacOS has never been easier thanks to virtualization apps like UTM, VMWare, VirtualBox, and Parallels, and in this particular article, we’ll be showing you how to run Ubuntu Linux on an Apple Silicon Mac with UTM.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Install Chromium on Ubuntu (Snap or DEB Package)
Few Linux web browsers are as fast as Chromium, the open-source project that underpins Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, and scores of other modern web browsers.
Chromium is available as a standalone browser in its own right, and installing Chromium on Ubuntu is delightfully easy — and I’m going to show you how.
-
Adafruit ☛ 7 Linux Terms Explained: Distro, DE, Repos, and More