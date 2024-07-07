Games: Zenless Zone Zero, DuckStation, Steam Games, and More

DuckStation is a free, open-source, cross-platform PlayStation 1 emulator that allows you to play your childhood games on modern hardware and operating systems with maximum compatibility and top-notch speed.

But before you question its legality, hear me out: It's completely legal to emulate games as long as you own the games themselves and the emulator does not violate any company policies, which it does not in this case.

It's a fantastic emulator that guarantees to provide support for most games out of the box. I've tested some of my favorite games like Resident Evil, Tekken, and NFS, and they performed incredibly well.