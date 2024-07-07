Games: Zenless Zone Zero, DuckStation, Steam Games, and More
-
Can You Play Zenless Zone Zero on Linux? – Answered
It’s easy to forget that not everyone plays video games on Windows. Some users prefer Linux, even on a desktop, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Unfortunately, not every developer supports Linux, which makes it challenging to find and play the games you want. So, can you play Zenless Zone Zero on Linux?
-
Hacker Noon ☛ How to Install DuckStation for Playing PS1 Games on Linux
DuckStation is a free, open-source, cross-platform PlayStation 1 emulator that allows you to play your childhood games on modern hardware and operating systems with maximum compatibility and top-notch speed.
But before you question its legality, hear me out: It's completely legal to emulate games as long as you own the games themselves and the emulator does not violate any company policies, which it does not in this case.
It's a fantastic emulator that guarantees to provide support for most games out of the box. I've tested some of my favorite games like Resident Evil, Tekken, and NFS, and they performed incredibly well.
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ First impressions on Seasons
I got to play my first playthrough of the game with a couple of colleagues during our board gaming club session and I wanted to share my initial impressions with you.
Seasons is a tableau building strategy game for 2-4 players. We played it with three and it worked nicely. BoardGameGeek says it's best for 2 which I find interesting because it didn't feel like a specifically good two-player game but since I haven't actually played it with two players, I can't comment.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Garage Sale - 2024-07-03 Edition
Between 2024-06-26 and 2024-07-03 there were 30 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 331 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.1 % of total released titles. After last week’s great showing, this week feels a little empty in comparison - Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones nonetheless: