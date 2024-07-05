Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast 440.5 and BSC Now 566
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 440.5 – “Can I Say That On TV?”
In our Innards section: We have a discussion about what distros we think are best for beginners
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSC Now 566: Open Source Excellence
A Journey Through 31 Years of Open Source Excellence, Proxmox vs FreeBSD: Which Virtualization Host Performs Better?, Upstreaming FreeBSD Code to the GNU/Linux Vector Packet Processor Project, FreeBSD Tips and Tricks: Creating Snapshots With UFS, My Concern With Rust, or a Case for the BSD's, and more