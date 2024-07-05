today's leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia's RTX Remix goes open source —chipmaker adds Rest API to interface with ComfyUI for Hey Hi (AI) remastering or generating new graphics in real time
RTX Remix goes open source and gets yet more ambitious with Hey Hi (AI) features.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Documentation Updates in 2023 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2023, the documentation community continued to update LibreOffice guidebooks, and the Help application (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
Openwashing
OSPOs for Good 2024: What’s next? [Ed: Openwashing PR outposts]
This two-day conference is billed as "high-level coming out party for Open Source in the UN system. These are our picks for the most interesting sessions.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - June 2024
Should readers desire a more frequent amount of information about snapshot updates, readers are encouraged to subscribe to the openSUSE Factory mailing list.
