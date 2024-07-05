Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2024: Workshops
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Tracing / Perf Events Microconference CFP
The GNU/Linux kernel has grown in complexity over the years. Complete understanding of how it works via code inspection has become virtually impossible. Today, tracing is used to follow the kernel as it performs its complex tasks. Tracing is used today for much more than simply debugging. Its framework has become the way for other parts of the GNU/Linux kernel to enhance and even make possible new features. Live kernel patching is based on the infrastructure of function tracing, as well as BPF. It is now even possible to model the behavior and correctness of the system via runtime verification which attaches to trace points. There is still much more that is happening in this space, and this microconference will be the forum to explore current and new ideas.
Bootlin ☛ Zephyr: implementing a device driver for a sensor
This post is our third blog post in our series about Zephyr. You can check our previous episodes: Getting started with Zephyr and Understanding Zephyr’s Blinky Sample.
Arturo Borrero ☛ Arturo Borrero González: Wikimedia Toolforge: migrating Kubernetes from PodSecurityPolicy to Kyverno
Summary: this article shares the experience and learnings of migrating away from Kubernetes PodSecurityPolicy into Kyverno in the Wikimedia Toolforge platform.
Linux Links ☛ git-absorb – super-charging git rebase
git-absorb is a port of Facebook's hg absorb written in Rust.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
May and June in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team. This report covers progress made in the months of May and June 2024.
Since the last report 38 people have contributed over 1500 changes to KDE PIM code base.
