Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github
Quoting: Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github - OMG! Ubuntu —
News is sure to drain the colour from those who avidly use this tool, as it has proven popular with those seeing to personalise the libadwaita stylesheet to better suit their tastes.
But this move isn’t entirely out of the blue.
In April, Gradience added a note to top of its Github page mentioning that the app was “looking for a maintainer(s)! if you know Python and GTK4/Libadwaita and willing to work on it, chip in on Matrix and Discord.”
Two months later and a new maintainer is yet to come forward. So the decision has been taken to archive the repository entirely to stop bugs from being filed and, effectively, stop giving people hope that a new release will come any time soon.