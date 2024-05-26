New Shows and Videos
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 89: RAM, SSDs, and Desk Dynamics
Join us in this energetic episode of GNU/Linux Out Loud. The team dives into the world of gaming controllers, and sit-stand desks, touching on RAM upgrades, gaming preferences, and system enhancements.
-
2024-05-21 [Older] Firefox collects data, AI is a disaster, France bans TikTok (sort of): Linux & Open Source News
-
2024-05-24 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 90 - Dude, Where's My Cloud? (Re-Upload)
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 90 - Dude, Where's My Cloud? (Live Version)
-
2024-05-26 [Older] How to install MX Linux 23.3 KDE
-
2024-05-25 [Older] Winamp Plans To "Open The Source Code"
-
2024-05-25 [Older] GNOME has a plan, Windows adds spyware, Plasma 6.1: Linux & Open Source News
-
2024-05-24 [Older] How to install RubyMine on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-24 [Older] Microsoft Windows Worst Spyware Ever... So Far!!
-
2024-05-24 [Older] Microsoft Screenshots EVERYTHING Using Copilot
-
2024-05-24 [Older] MX Linux 23.3 KDE overview | simple configuration, high stability, solid performance.
-
2024-05-24 [Older] Why games aren't offering native support anymore.
-
2024-05-24 [Older] Ubuntu 24.10 Goes Wayland Default On NVIDIA!?!?
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Ubuntu 24.04 Vs Fedora 40 - The ULTIMATE Linux Distro Battle! (2024)
-
2024-05-23 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-23 [Older] How to install Liya Linux 1.1
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Neptune 8.1 "Juna" Quick Overview #shorts
-
2024-05-23 [Older] How to Install Deb Files in Ubuntu 24.04 [GUI & Terminal]#UbuntuQuickTip
-
2024-05-23 [Older] KDE Plasma Constantly Stuttering, Try This!!
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Liya Linux 1.1 overview | A Simple Yet Powerful Operating System
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Kernel Developer Tries To Solve Every Overflow Bug
-
2024-05-23 [Older] Don't sleep on these controllers for the Steam Deck
-
2024-05-22 [Older] The Steam Machine of the Future
-
2024-05-22 [Older] Why Firefox Is Dead (The Many Mistakes Of Mozilla)
-
2024-05-21 [Older] SteamOS 3.6 preview is here. And it's hinting at something huge!
-
2024-05-21 [Older] How to install WebStorm on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-21 [Older] How to install Minetest on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-20 [Older] My Bash Prompt
-
2024-05-19 [Older] Never Criticize The Linux Foundation Expenses
-
2024-05-19 [Older] How to install Shotcut video editor on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-18 [Older] Libreboot Developer Trolls The FSF... Once Again
-
2024-05-17 [Older] How to install Lightworks on Zorin OS 17