Broken Promises From 'Clown Computing' and 'Hey Hi'(AI) at Microsoft and Google
Silicon Angle ☛ Global outages hit Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Bing, DuckDuckGo, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot Search and Copilot [Ed: DuckDuckGo is just a Microsoft skin]
Bing Search and sites powered by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp.’s Bing have been experiencing outages worldwide today that began at about 3 a.m. EDT. Searchers using Bing and other websites that rely on Bing Search, such as Copilot for the web, Copilot on Windows, OpenAI’s Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot internet search, DuckDuckGo Inc’s private search will see errors.
Scoop News Group ☛ Moroccan cybercrime group impersonates nonprofits and abuses cloud services to rake in gift card cash [Ed: Mis-portraying Microsoft as some sort of security expert rather than by far the worst offender and culprit]
Microsoft researchers say the group, tracked as Storm-0539 or Atlas Lion, targets employees with major U.S. retailers who control gift card operations.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft to start killing off VBScript in second half of 2024
Microsoft announced today that it will start deprecating VBScript in the second half of 2024 by making it an on-demand feature until it's completely removed.
Features on Demand (FODs) are optional Windows features (e.g., .NET Framework (.NetFx3), Hyper-V, Windows Subsystem for Linux) that aren't installed by default but can be added if needed.
Silicon Angle ☛ Google Search’s new Hey Hi (AI) Overviews feature is hallucinating, telling users to put glue on pizza and create mustard gas [Ed: That's not "hallucinating"; that's false, lie, misinformation. It's LLMs showing severe limitations, but they spin that as "hallucinating" - a misleading euphemism that Microsoft-funded publishers like this one repeat]
Google LLC’s new Hey Hi (AI) Overviews feature in Search has come in for some heavy criticism after generating a series of nonsensical, inaccurate and sometimes even potentially dangerous results in response to user’s queries.
Press Gazette ☛ Google Hey Hi (AI) Overviews breaks search giant’s grand bargain with publishers
Why Surveillance Giant Google has gone too far with Hey Hi (AI) Overviews, which takes content and advertising from publishers.