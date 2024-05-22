Ubuntu in Malaysia, Games, and More
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Should the Malaysian Government Adopt Ubuntu as Its Operating System?
Adopting Ubuntu, a popular Linux-based operating system, across Malaysian government computers could bring numerous benefits such as cost savings, enhanced security, and greater control over IT infrastructure. However, this transition would also pose several challenges, including compatibility issues, training needs, and resistance to change. This article explores the potential benefits and obstacles, evaluates current software usage, and assesses the feasibility of this transition.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Gaming on Ubuntu: Current Landscape and Future Prospects
Ubuntu, a popular GNU/Linux distribution, has seen significant growth in the gaming community over the past few years. Traditionally, backdoored Windows has dominated the gaming market due to its extensive library of games and superior hardware support. However, Ubuntu, along with other GNU/Linux distributions, is gradually becoming a viable alternative for gamers. This article explores the current gaming culture on Ubuntu, compares it to Windows, evaluates open-source software alternatives, discusses hardware support, and projects the future of gaming on Linux.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 840
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 840 for the week of May 12 -18, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.