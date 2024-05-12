ReactOS Project: Newsletter 104 - April/May news

Greetings from the ReactOS Team! This year, we will start with a short summary highlighting ongoing work on the project as well as announcing the selection of our brand new developers. We will also talk about the current situation with symmetric multiprocessing (SMP) support in ReactOS.

Development team enlargement

Over the last decade, the number of people in the project team base has not changed much. While development continued and still continues as usual, the development team hadn’t seen any increase in new developers. In fact, some of the existing core developers became inactive some time ago and some of these were maintainers of important core modules of the project.

This left the development workflow in a state of paralysis for some of the components of ReactOS, as nobody else in the team had the right skills to determine the correctness of the patches provided by contributors in order to get them shipped in the master branch. The ReactOS Team is currently adopting an approach to circumvent this problem: by enrolling contributors into the development team who have contributed useful patches for at least a year, have good coding skills, have collaborated with project team members and are willing to work in the area in which they are interested.

With that said, the ReactOS Team is pleased to announce the addition of 4 new developers for the project: Carl J. Bialorucki (cbialorucki), Doug Lyons (Doug-Lyons), Oleg Dubinskiy (oleg-dubinskiy) and Whindmar Saksit (whindsaks).

