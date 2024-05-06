Best Free and Open Source Software
Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
11 Best Free and Open Source Network Inventory Management - LinuxLinks
Network inventory management software reduces time and costs by helping administrators locate information for every day operational issues. With an up-to-date network inventory there is the basis for optimizing devices to fully exhaust their potential and cost-effectively meet your needs. Another benefit offered by using this type of software is that service provisioning is both faster and more accurate. With increased efficiency comes a more accurate overview of the network.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality network inventory solutions for Linux. Our ratings chart captures our recommendations.
vkdt - workflow toolbox for raw stills and video - LinuxLinks
vkdt is a graph-based photography workflow toolbox.
vkdt is designed with high performance in mind. it features a flexible processing node graph at its core, enabling real-time support for animations, timelapses, raw video, and heavy lifting algorithms like image alignment and better highlight inpainting. this is made possible by faster processing, allowing more complex operations.
This is free and open source software.
ObStack - fully dynamically configure data object types - LinuxLinks
ObStack is a tool allowing a user to fully dynamically configure data object types, and manage the objects and data as suited. Both object configuration and data can be fully managed by a web interface or API.
This allows ObStack to be used as a CMDB / Configuration manager, an asset manager, a content manager, a deployment manager, a quick and simple management portal, a password manager, or other types of applications.
This is free and open source software.