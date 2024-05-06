Review: Ubuntu 24.04

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Ubuntu 24.04 could turn out to be the distribution's most important release in a decade, a version as significant as owner Canonical's attempt at convergence with the Unity desktop in the mid-2010s. That's because, as Windows 10 reaches end of life in 18 months and its users either don't want to upgrade or don't have the wherewithal to do so, they'll go looking elsewhere. Given its role as perhaps the most visible Linux distro among the unconverted, Ubuntu is where many will look.

Hence, the focus of this review, using an older laptop with minimum Windows 11-ish specs as the test machine: Is Ubuntu 24.04, codename Noble Numbat, appealing enough - in performance, in simplicity, and ease of use? Is it good enough in its hardware support and appearance to offer those Windows refugees a new home? As such, I tried to use just the App Center to install software and update the system, and tried not to use too many GNOME extensions to tweak the layout or make GNOME easier to use. My goal was to replicate what someone coming from Windows 10 would find and do.

The answer to all of this? Mostly yes. There are, this being Ubuntu, the usual annoyances with Snaps and the GNOME desktop, and my hardware didn't include anything NVIDIA or Realtek, so I can't speak to the common issues with those hardware components.