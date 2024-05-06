posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2024



Quoting: Free Software Awards winners announced: Bruno Haible, code.gouv.fr, Nick Logozzo —

This year's recipients of the awards are Bruno Haible, Nick Logozzo, and the French Free Software Unit of the French government. The award ceremony was conducted both in person and virtually.

Bruno Haible was this year's winner of the Award for the Advancement of Free Software, which is given to an individual who has made a great contribution to the progress and development of free software through activities that accord with the spirit of software freedom. Haible is one of the lead contributors to and maintainer of Gnulib, a set of common software routines for other free software programs (including many parts of the GNU operating system) to utilize for the programmer's convenience. Thus, Gnulib significantly lightens the amount of prep work a programmer needs to do before beginning work on the main functionality of their program.