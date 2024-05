posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2024



Quoting: GNOME 47 Will Be Released on September 18 —

GNOME adheres to a rigorous six-month release schedule, typically launching new versions in March or April and then in September or October.

Following the recent release of GNOME 46 on March 20, the upcoming GNOME 47 is slated for release in September. But just yesterday, the GNOME project published its official release schedule, confirming that GNOME 47 will be released on September 18.