Windows TCO Leftovers
Bitdefender ☛ Nissan reveals ransomware attack exposed 53,000 workers' social security numbers
The security breach occurred on November 7, 2023. Upon initial investigation, Nissan and external experts brought in by the firm found that although cybercriminals had accessed its systems without authorisation, the only data access had been mostly business-related. This was communicated to workers in a Nissan Town Hall meeting on December 5, 2023.
Michigan News ☛ Ransomware attack at Michigan hospitals still causing problems 9 days later
Patients are waiting for hospital systems to get back online after a disruptive cyberattack against Ascension hospitals that the company announced last week.
The Record ☛ Australian government warns of 'large-scale ransomware data breach'
The Australian government warned on Thursday of a “large-scale ransomware data breach” affecting healthcare data in the country.
The incident, also disclosed by prescription company MediSecure on its homepage, is said to have impacted “the personal and health information of individuals.”
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Quick Assist Tool Abused for Ransomware Delivery
During the phone call, the attackers convinced the victim to provide access to their device through Quick Assist, a Microsoft application that allows users to share their devices via a remote connection, providing the remote party with the ability to view the display or take full control, typically for troubleshooting.
The Register UK ☛ First LockBit, now BreachForums: Are cops winning the war?
In other words: wait and see. And hope that these criminals are doing a little more looking over their shoulders and second-guessing their communications in light of the last couple weeks.
Bruce Schneier ☛ FBI Seizes BreachForums Website
The FBI has seized the BreachForums website, used by ransomware criminals to leak stolen corporate data.