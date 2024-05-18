Tux Machines Party at the "Lazy Panda"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2024,

updated May 18, 2024



23 days from now.

We are so delighted and very much look forward to next month's anniversary party. We bought close to 50 chocolate cakes and are planning to do something special for the event, which marks many years of sweat and blood (or, less metaphorically, almost sleepless nights and diligent curation of news every single day of the year).

The anniversary party will take place in "Lazy Panda". Why panda? Well, recall what we did for the 15th anniversary party of the site.

If you live near Manchester and want to join us in person, please get in contact with us so we can make arrangements in advance. There's a limited number of seats available. For privacy reasons we're not likely to publish any party photos this year. Maybe we'll share photos of the food, drinks etc. before the party, but privacy is paramount. █