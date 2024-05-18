5 Tiny Tweaks That Help Me a Great Deal with Ubuntu 24.04 on My Laptop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2024



Quoting: 5 Tiny Tweaks I Did With Ubuntu 24.04 on My Laptop —

Let me share a few tweaks that help me run Ubuntu on my laptops a bit more smoothly.

This is based on my preference, and you may not necessarily make the same changes. Also, these are not ground-breaking, never-seen-before tips.

I am sharing some real simple changes I do while using Ubuntu on my laptops.

And these tips are not specific to Ubuntu 24.04 exclusively. You may find them in other Ubuntu versions as well.