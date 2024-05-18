I recently set up our first cloud server, in a flailing way that's probably familiar to anyone who still remembers their first cloud VM (complete with a later discovery of cloud provider 'upsell'). The background for this cloud server is that we want to check external reachability of some of our systems, in addition to the internal reachability already checked by our metrics and monitoring system. The actual implementation of this is quite simple; the cloud server runs an instance of the Prometheus Blackbox agent for service checks, and our Prometheus server performs a subset of our Blackbox service checks through it (in addition to the full set of service checks that are done through our local Blackbox instance).