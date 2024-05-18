today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ The trade-offs in not using WireGuard to talk to our cloud server
I had expected to use WireGuard for a combination of access control to Blackbox and to deal with the cloud server having a potentially variable public IP. In practice, this cloud provider gives us a persistent public IP (as far as I can tell from their documentation) and required us to set up firewall rules either way (by default all inbound traffic is blocked), so not doing WireGuard meant a somewhat simpler configuration. Especially, it meant not needing to set up WireGuard on the Prometheus server.
Rach Smith ☛ Styling the external links on this site
Now I’ve styled the external links, I’m thinking about adding a “peek” functionality to the internal links. The idea is that when you hover on the internal links you get a little preview to the content of the note that is linked. You can see an example of this sort of hover effect at Andy Matuschak’s notes.
University of Toronto ☛ Thoughts on (not) automating the setup of our first cloud server
I recently set up our first cloud server, in a flailing way that's probably familiar to anyone who still remembers their first cloud VM (complete with a later discovery of cloud provider 'upsell'). The background for this cloud server is that we want to check external reachability of some of our systems, in addition to the internal reachability already checked by our metrics and monitoring system. The actual implementation of this is quite simple; the cloud server runs an instance of the Prometheus Blackbox agent for service checks, and our Prometheus server performs a subset of our Blackbox service checks through it (in addition to the full set of service checks that are done through our local Blackbox instance).
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ The Backup And Sync Strategy, Revised
After fiddling with various ways to sync notes across multiple vaults and iterating on my local data backup strategy, I figured I needed a new overview on the current design and the tools involved. I tried to keep things as simple and as low-friction as possible, with varied success, as you can see in the following naive attempt to draw the moving components in my notebook: [...]
H2S Media ☛ How to Install XFCE on Ubuntu 24.04 Server or Desktop
Changing the current desktop environment or adding a new one on Ubuntu 24.04 is not a difficult task. Most popular GNU/Linux desktop environments including XFCE are available to install using the default Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system repository.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: Install PHP 8.3 on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, Alma, Rocky or other clone
Here is a quick howto upgrade default PHP version provided on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux or other clones with latest version 8.3.
Vitux ☛ How to set up server monitoring with Munin on Debian Linux
Munin is an open-source infrastructure monitoring tool. It uses RRDtool to create the graph for your infrastructure monitoring.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Create a Wifi Hotspot on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you create a wifi hotspot on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" laptop. This requires that your laptop's wifi device is known to be able to create hotspot (also known as Access Point or AP) and a cable internet access source. This way, you can share your cable internet access via a hotspot that everyone else's device nearby can connect to. It is very easy to do as the following. Now let's try it out!
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Meilisearch on Debian 12
Meilisearch is an open-source search engine written in Rust language. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Meilisearch in production on a Debian 12 server and use it to perform several simple searches.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Apache Tomcat with Nginx Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 24.04
Apache Tomcat or "Tomcat" is a free and open-source Java Servlet container for Java code and applications. This guide will teach you how to install Apache Tomcat on an Ubuntu 24.04 server. You will install Apache Tomcat 10 with the Java OpenJDK 21 and then install and configure Nginx as a reverse proxy.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenProject on Debian 12
OpenProject is a project management software written in Ruby on Rails and AnguilarJS. This tutorial will walk you through the OpenProject project management software installation on the Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use Nessus Vulnerability Scanner on Debian 12
Nessus is an open-source network vulnerability scanner for vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. In this tutorial, we'll walk you through the Nessus Network Security Scanner installation on the Debian 12 server. You will also perform the first host scan with Nessus to detect security vulnerabilities against target hosts.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Skype on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: In 2024 it is seldom justified (to install Skype)]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In today’s digital age, effective communication is crucial, and Skype has become a go-to platform for millions of users worldwide.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Skype on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Fedora 40. In today’s interconnected world, effective communication is essential, and Skype has become a go-to platform for millions of users worldwide. Wth its user-friendly interface and robust features, Skype enables seamless video calls, voice calls, and instant messaging across various devices. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install 7-Zip on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install 7-Zip on Manjaro. 7-Zip is a powerful and versatile open-source file archiver that offers high compression ratios and supports a wide range of formats, including 7z, ZIP, RAR, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. If you’re a gamer, designer, or professional using graphic-intensive applications on Ubuntu 24.04, you know how crucial it is to have the right Nvidia drivers installed.
