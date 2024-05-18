today's leftovers
SUSE/OpenSUSE
IT Wire ☛ SUSE appoints seasoned tech industry hand as vice-president of AI [Ed: A vice-president of Hey Hi (AI) buzzwords; Buzzwords are becoming actual job titles to boost fake valuations]
Germany-based open source vendor SUSE has appointed technology and marketing veteran Pilar Santamaria as its new vice-president of AI.
She will report to Frank Feldman, the chief strategy officer, and be in charge of development and execution of the company's Hey Hi (AI) strategy.
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Rogue Voltage - 2024-05-15 Edition
Between 2024-05-08 and 2024-05-15 there were 43 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 430 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones: [...]
Instructionals/Technical
-
H2S Media ☛ Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 Noble LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble is the latest long-term supported version from the Canonical team to offer stability, security, and new features.
Linux Handbook ☛ lsblk Command Examples
The lsblk command is helpful for getting information on drives and block devices on your GNU/Linux system.
