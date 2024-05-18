Red Hat, Fedora, and CentOS
Red Hat ☛ How we used Java Flight Recorder to resolve authentication issues
Imagine one of the following scenarios:
- Your kids are going on vacation with their grandparents; you want to increase their cell phone plan with more bandwidth and gigabytes so you can see them enjoy the beach through a video call with your parents.
- You’re on a business trip and you're relying on your company’s telco provider for roaming.
But you can’t do either of those things, because there’s an issue with the mobile application provider. Enter Red Hat Technical Account Management to assist in this situation.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Registration Open: Fedora 40 Release Party on May 24-25
Join us next weekend on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25 to celebrate the release of Fedora GNU/Linux 40! We’re going to be hearing from community members inside and outside of the Fedora Project on what is new in Fedora 40, what we can look forward to next, and how we come together as a community.
Ubuntu ☛ Migrating from CentOS to Ubuntu: a guide for system administrators and DevOps
Pentera, a frontrunner in automated security validation, provides a compelling case study to the ease of this transition. They detail how their container-based setup was migrated to Ubuntu with minimal adjustments, leading to enhanced security measures. The move was also positively received by their clients, who appreciated Ubuntu’s reliable history of issuing Long Term Support releases every two years for the past two decades, complemented by extensive community support.