OpenSUSE: Announcing Agama 8 and Review of openSUSE Tumbleweed Progress
Announcing Agama 8
The YaST Team is back with more news about Agama. On our previous post we exposed the first two steps of our roadmap for 2024: a more powerful user interface for the storage setup and a new Cockpit-free architecture with a better API for external callers. Now we are proud to announce Agama 8, delivering initial versions of both features.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/19 & 20
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Last week, there was a public holiday on Thursday in some parts of the world (Ascension Day). Unsurprisingly, many devs, including myself and Ana, took Friday off to enjoy a longer weekend (and I can tell you: the weather was fantastic). As a result, I have to span two weeks of changes to Tumbleweed here once again. We have published 12 snapshots since my last review (0502…0515, snapshots 0504 and 0513 were not built due to weekends)