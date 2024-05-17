FOSS Leftovers
-
Ars Technica ☛ Archie, the Internet’s first search engine, is rescued and running
Nearly, that is, because the dogged researchers and enthusiasts at The Serial Port channel on YouTube have found what is likely the last existing copy of Archie. Archie, first crafted by Alan Emtage while a student at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, allowed for the searching of various "anonymous" FTP servers around what was then a very small web of universities, researchers, and government and military nodes. It was groundbreaking; it was the first echo of the "anything, anywhere" Internet to come. And when The Serial Port went looking, it very much did not exist.
-
Logikal Solutions ☛ Synchronizing Evolution
It’s kind of quaint to think of running Evolution PIM on just one computer so you never have to synchronize anything. When I see Apple Cult members trying to do everything on just a phone or just their tablet or one of those massively overpriced (and fragile) laptops I laugh. You are not a professional!
When working on PC software, you generally need 6-8 machines. Yes, one of them will have at least 8 VMs on it and be enough of a machine to run any 4 of them at the same time, but you need physical hardware. It is impossible to test and develop otherwise. Everything you create will be shit. Software needs to run on the hardware with different operating systems, video cards, and drivers.
-
Bryce Wray ☛ Hugo 0.126.x: speedy pages from data
It’s an article of faith and a point of fact that Hugo is the fastest static site generator (SSG) out there. Now, as of v.0.126.0 (later touched up a bit in v.0.126.1), it’s gained yet another way to excel in that regard. Its newly added power, nearly six years in the making, may just make Hugo the tool of choice for building sites based on remote data.
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Automatic case design for KiCad
So the solution is just several hundred lines of Python code. I've evaluated a few ways of getting data out of KiCad to mess with it and initially the kicad-cli tool looked really promising since it allows exporting the PCB design to several vector formats without launching KiCad. After exporting a few formats and seeing how easy it would be to get the data into Python I remembered that the PCB design files are just s-expressions, so the easiest way is just reading the .kicad_pcb file directly.
-
[Repeat] MIT Technology Review ☛ Technology is probably changing us for the worse—or so we always think
Do we use technology, or does it use us? Do our gadgets improve our lives or just make us weak, lazy, and dumb? These are old questions—maybe older than you think. You’re probably familiar with the way alarmed grown-ups through the decades have assailed the mind-rotting potential of search engines, video games, television, and radio—but those are just the recent examples.
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ Coming up: LibreOffice Technology Budapest 2024 Hackfest
Calling all developers! The LibreOffice Technology Hackfest will take place in the City of Budapest on June 4th and 5th, 2024.
-