FOSS Leftovers

It’s kind of quaint to think of running Evolution PIM on just one computer so you never have to synchronize anything. When I see Apple Cult members trying to do everything on just a phone or just their tablet or one of those massively overpriced (and fragile) laptops I laugh. You are not a professional!

When working on PC software, you generally need 6-8 machines. Yes, one of them will have at least 8 VMs on it and be enough of a machine to run any 4 of them at the same time, but you need physical hardware. It is impossible to test and develop otherwise. Everything you create will be shit. Software needs to run on the hardware with different operating systems, video cards, and drivers.