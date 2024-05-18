Best Free and Open Source Software
9 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based MPD Clients - LinuxLinks
There are graphical clients, console clients and web-based clients.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 best web-based MPD clients. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to use MPD.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Narrator - LinuxLinks
Narrator is a screen reader that’s included with every copy of Microsoft Windows. It’s proprietary software and not available for Linux.
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
-
textlint - pluggable linting tool for text and markdown - LinuxLinks
textlint is a pluggable linting tool for text and Markdown. This program is similar to ESLint, but it’s for use with natural language.
A linter is a computer program that, akin to a spell checker, scans through a file and detects issues — like how a real lint roller helps you get unwanted lint off of your shirt.
-
proselint - linter for prose - LinuxLinks
proselint is a linter for English prose.
proselint is a linter for English prose.
The goal of the project is to aggregate knowledge about best practices in writing and to make that knowledge immediately accessible to all authors in the form of a linter for prose; all in a neat command-line utility that you can integrate into other tools, scripts, and workflows.
This is free and open source software.
-
Retrotube - web-based MPD client - LinuxLinks
Retrotube is a web application that enables you to control your music library with a retro user interface.
The main view of Retrotube displays all your album covers and you just have to click on a cover to start playing your music!
This is free and open source software.
-
Catapult - app launcher for Linux - LinuxLinks
Catapult is an app launcher for Linux.
It allows you to easily launch apps, open files and do basic calculations with a keyboard-driven user interface.
This is free and open source software.