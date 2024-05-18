Goodbye Firefox and These Weeks in Firefox
Goodbye Firefox
I've been on Chromebooks for a while. However, since I had to recently try a Mac, I figured it was time to give Firefox a try again. After two weeks of trying, I've given up. At least for myself, I figured I'd write down the reasons I've given up.
Reasons:
- There is no way from the tab context menu to move a tab between windows. I typically try to keep no more than 3 windows open at a time. Ideally one, but maybe a second. Without the ability to through the context menu to move a tab, I need a very large screen (not a laptop screen) to move tabs between windows.
- I couldn't find a way to take a URL and turn it into a custom search. This really is a critical feature as it allows me to use short names to access specific searches. E.g. search code (cs), show a calendar (c), etc.
Firefox Nightly: Today’s Forecast: Browser Improvements – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 161
Highlights
- Volunteer contributor tamas.beno12 has fixed a 5 digit (25 year old) bug! The patch for the bug makes it easier to create transparent windows
- The newtab team is experimenting with a weather widget! It’s still early days, but you can turn it on in Nightly with a set of 2 prefs found in about:config: [...]
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 126
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 126 Nightly release cycle.
Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Artem Manushenkov who added a setting that can be used to disable the split console (#1731635).