Microsoft Layoffs, Closures, and Anger

Sometimes, you just make the wrong call and must admit it. Now, it is my turn to do that. Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) strategy for its Gaming division is far more shortsighted than I had initially believed.

A new round of layoffs and studio closures undercut the division’s growth opportunities at a time when the company should be capitalizing on its successes. Four studios, with a mix of recent successes and failures under their belts, were either shuttered or dismembered in the layoffs. Today, I’ll look at the three biggest and how these layoffs undermine Microsoft’s future in the video game industry.