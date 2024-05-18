Google's (and Apple's) reluctance to offer more details about severe bugs is often justified by these companies on the alleged grounds that this could help attackers craft code to take advantage of these flaws.

But that is mostly a spurious argument as attackers are normally far ahead of these companies in knowing the weaknesses of their software and ways to attack it.

In its advisory, Surveillance Giant Google says: "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed."