PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support

PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GPU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.

Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes

Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various :about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

AAEON Nezha: Intel N97 X86 Developer Kit with LPDDR5 Support

The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.

Security release: Arti 1.2.3. (Please upgrade.)

These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)

Join us for the Tor Community Day 2024 in Lisbon

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!

Did IBM make a $6.4 billion blunder by buying HashiCorp?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 17, 2024

In some ways, IBM paying a cool $6.4 billion for HashiCorp makes perfect sense. HashiCorp's infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tool Terraform is very popular and would work well with Red Hat Ansible. And, yes, I've heard the joke about how if you put them together, you'd get "Terrible."

Seriously, though, Terraform and Ansible already sync together well. It's a natural pairing. IBM Cloud IBM to acquire Hashi for $6.4B, hopes it will boost software biz and Red Hat READ MORE

The business case is also clear. According to the business-to-business market analysis company 6Sense, Terraform has a 32.02 percent market share in the configuration-management category. Number two? Ansible, with 31.35 percent.

As IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh said in IBM's last earnings call, "The powerful combination of Red Hat's Ansible Automation Platform's configuration management and Terraform's automation will simplify provisioning and configuration of applications across hybrid cloud environments."

I can also easily see other HashiCorp programs, such as its secrets manager Vault, the portable virtual software development platform creator Vagrant, and the machine image builder Packer, being incorporated into the Red Hat line. All good news, right? Wrong.

There's only one little, itty-bitty problem: HashiCorp abandoned its open source roots for all these programs. After HashiCorp dumped its use of the Mozilla Public License (MPL) for the semi-proprietary Business Source License (BSL) 1.1 for its once open source programs, some of their developers abandoned ship and launched open-source forks.

[Meme] When You Are Thick-Skinned They Attack Your Family (Wrongly Assumed Thin-Skinned) [original]
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Grew Almost Twenty-fold in Maldives [original]
[Meme] No Greater Sin [original]
Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director
Security Patches and Linux FUD (Blaming Everything on "Linux" Again)
GNU/Linux Grew Tenfold in Bosnia And Herzegovina [original]
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Computer Weekly and TechTarget Paid for Puff Pieces Barrage of Red Hat/IBM
Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
Kernel (Linux) Picks
GNU/Linux in Belarus: From 0.5% to 3% [original]
today's leftovers
BSD Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Bruce Perens, FLOSS Weekly, and Elektrobit’s EB corbos Linux
Graphics, Linux and pid0 Trojan
GNOME Desktop: Christian Hergert Discusses Ptyxis on Flathub, Matt Campbell on AccessKit and More, Fedora Might Demote GNOME
CSI Linux: Linux Distribution for Cyber and OSINT Investigation
Games: SteamOS 3.6 Preview, Humble Bundle, and More
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi News
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howotos
Oracle Linux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Oracle Linux 9.4 offers the latest programming tools and strict security measures to ensure enterprise stability
Self-Promotional Red Hat Pieces and Purchased 'Articles'
Best Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Discover the Future of Technology at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Switching Between Intel and Nvidia Graphics Cards on Ubuntu
The Register on Raspberry Pi Going Public and Hugging Hype/Buzzwords
Russia's Divestments
Security Leftovers
Ubuntu distributor tries reverse domain name hijacking Lubuntu domain
Today in Techrights
Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes
With Firefox 126 out the door, Mozilla has promoted the next major release of its open-source and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 127, to the beta channel for public testing.
today's leftovers
Swaziland's Laptops/Desktops: Windows Down From 99% to 51%, Only 8.7% If Mobile Counted Too [original]
Android Leftovers
Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.
With Asmi 24.04, Ubuntu's never looked so snappy (without the Snaps)
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Applications and Mozilla Stuff
Canonical/Ubuntu: Clown Computing Upselling ("Ubuntu Pro"), MAAS, and More
Programming Leftovers
BSD: BSDCan, DragonFly BSD, FreeBSD, and OpenBSD
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, Sudo Show, WordPress Briefing, and mintCast
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
today's howtos
EndeavorOS Gemini is as user-friendly as it is beautiful
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Android Leftovers
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More
Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey: Now with Plasma 6, GNOME 46, and LXQt 2.0. Over 8K updates, including Linux kernel 6.9
Looks Like Arch Linux Is Going To Officially Support ARM/RISC-V
today's howtos
Tor Browser and Firefox Stories
We need your help to release the LibrePlanet 2024 videos
Games: Steam, Bundles and More
Breadboard OS Is An Operating System For The Pi Pico
Debian’s Decision to Cut KeePassXC Features Sparked Debate
A Debian developer's controversial decision to cut some of KeePassXC's networking capabilities has sparked discontent among its users
Raspberry Pi 5 Official M.2 HAT Now Available for NVMe Drives and AI Accelerators
After a long wait, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of the official Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Microsoft Windows 11 Caches Exploitable Malware
Today in Techrights
