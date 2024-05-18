posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2024,

updated May 18, 2024



Quoting: Try these Linux bash aliases for more efficient use of the command line | ZDNET —

Sometimes I need a shortcut to make things a bit faster. There are also situations where my memory needs a helping hand with the litany of commands I use throughout the week. That's why I often turn to bash aliases.

For those who don't know, bash aliases allow you to create unique command shortcuts. For example, as I explained in an earlier article, instead of typing sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade -y, I can type update and both commands will run. I use that command every day on my Pop!_OS desktop.