CVE-2024-35176: DoS in REXML
There is a DoS vulnerability in REXML gem. This vulnerability has been assigned the CVE identifier CVE-2024-35176. We strongly recommend upgrading the REXML gem.
KDAB ☛ Laying Out Components with Qt Quick and JSON
Did you know you can programmatically instantiate arbitrary QML components? Dive into a pure QML implementation of the factory pattern with this blog series. In part 2, we explore techniques for laying out the nested components, and learn about the quirks behind QML's Loader.
Medevel ☛ WebUI - Use any local browser as a GUI Interface for your App
Web browsers are essential tools for nearly all internet users today, serving as the primary means to access websites and web services. These are indispensable for all desktop, mobile, and tablet devices.
Medevel ☛ React Lazy Load Image Component - A Must have Library for React Developers
What is Lazy Loading and Why it is important?
Lazy loading is a crucial design pattern in computer programming that delays object initialization until it's necessary. This approach is important for several reasons.
Write JSON or XML with Apache Groovy
Generate well-formatted HTML reports from Groovy scripts. This guide explores techniques to streamline email reporting while overcoming limitations for data formatted in JSON or XML.
R
Rlang ☛ New York City’s POC Population
I was messing around with some Census data this morning. I had two main thoughts. One was to show the utility of old-fashioned grayscale when it comes to mapping data (or displaying it in general).
Rlang ☛ Shiny for Python Shinylive: How to Run Shiny for Python Apps Without a Python Server
Writing Shiny for Python applications is fun and games, but what about deploying them? Well, it’s the same story. Shiny for Python Shinylive saves the day by offering a beginner-friendly ways (plural) to share Shiny apps. Today you’ll learn a bunch of them.
Rlang ☛ Counting Words in a String in R: A Comprehensive Guide
Counting words in a string is a common task in data manipulation and text analysis. Whether you’re parsing tweets, analyzing survey responses, or processing any textual data, knowing how to count words is crucial.
