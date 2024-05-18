Tux Machines

How To Create a Wifi Hotspot on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you create a wifi hotspot on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" laptop. This requires that your laptop's wifi device is known to be able to create hotspot (also known as Access Point or AP) and a cable internet access source. This way, you can share your cable internet access via a hotspot that everyone else's device nearby can connect to. It is very easy to do as the following. Now let's try it out!

QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit: Featuring 13 TOPs NPU and 8-Core Kryo 670 CPU

Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.

EPIC Mainboard with PCIe x4 Slot and Dual 2.5 GbE Ports

The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.

AAEON Nezha: Intel N97 X86 Developer Kit with LPDDR5 Support

The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support

PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GPU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.

Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Fedora 38 End of Life On May 21, 2024: Upgrade Now!
Important! Fedora 38 End of Life Approaches (May 21st). Upgrade to Latest Fedora Release Right Away
Security Patches and Linux FUD (Blaming Everything on "Linux" Again)
The Truth is About to Prevail [original]
[Meme] UEFI 'Secure' Boot's Concept of Security [original]
In Denmark, Like in Most of the World, Vista 11 Market Share is Collapsing and More People Install GNU/Linux on New PCs (That's Why Microsoft is Trying to Boot-lock PCs With UEFI) [original]
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.
GNU/Linux in Montenegro Up to 7% Market Share in Desktops/Laptops, Based on statCounter [original]
Can Montenegro sustain this growth?
 
GNOME maintainers: here’s how to keep your issue tracker in good shape
One of the goals of the new GNOME project handbook is to provide effective guidelines for contributors
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.1, Linux 6.8.10, Linux 6.6.31, Linux 6.1.91, Linux 5.15.159, Linux 5.10.217, Linux 5.4.276 and Linux 4.19.314
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.1 kernel
The New Thunderbird Website Has Hatched
We wanted a website where you could quickly find the information you need
Applications: Penetration Testing, Tor Browser, Ungoogled Chromium, Neovim, and More
Some software news and releases
Android Leftovers
How to Use ‘Circle to Search’ on an Android Phone
Neovim 0.10 Text Editor: What’s New and What’s Changed
Neovim 0.10 terminal text editor brings a fresh default color scheme
7-Zip 24.05 Expands Archive Compatibility
7-Zip 24.05 file archiver introduces speed optimizations for decompression
Implementing DRM format modifiers in NVK
Progress on NVK
Games: Athenian Rhapsody, Towerful Defense: Prologue, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
Open Hardware: HackBat, TSMC, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing
Tails 6.3 Rolls Out with Updated Tor Browser
Tails 6.3 security-focused Linux distro released with Romanian & Malayalam translations and an updated Tor Browser to 13.0.15
GNOME OS Migrates to Systemd-Sysupdate
GNOME OS's transition to systemd-sysupdate promises secure and swift updates for a safer, more consistent OS
Did IBM make a $6.4 billion blunder by buying HashiCorp?
Terraform maker's programs are ideal fit for Big Blue, but why splash out when the software's free and open?
[Meme] When You Are Thick-Skinned They Attack Your Family (Wrongly Assumed Thin-Skinned) [original]
If you're going to attack innocent women, do not be shocked when it doesn't end up in your favour
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Grew Almost Twenty-fold in Maldives [original]
the locals are quite keen on GNU/Linux
[Meme] No Greater Sin [original]
What crime did you commit?
GNOME Desktop: Christian Hergert Discusses Ptyxis on Flathub, Matt Campbell on AccessKit and More, Fedora Might Demote GNOME
Some GNOME news
Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director
New person after Baker stepped down
CSI Linux: Linux Distribution for Cyber and OSINT Investigation
CSI Linux operating system, specially designed for the needs of cybersecurity and cyber investigations
GNU/Linux Grew Tenfold in Bosnia And Herzegovina [original]
this year it is around 5%
Android Leftovers
Google will fix a major annoyance of Android's Photo Picker later this year
Raspberry Pi News
Raspberry Pi - a handful of links
PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support
The Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming PipeWire 1.2 server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux is now available for public testing.
Oracle Linux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Oracle Linux 9.4 offers the latest programming tools and strict security measures to ensure enterprise stability
Discover the Future of Technology at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
Linux stands as one of the most reliable and versatile general-purpose operating systems available today
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications
UCB 17.0 or “Quirky Quillback.”
Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
this is not the final release
Switching Between Intel and Nvidia Graphics Cards on Ubuntu
It is more common these days to have a hybrid setup of two graphics cards on laptops
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
The Register on Raspberry Pi Going Public and Hugging Hype/Buzzwords
Cambridge-based business could be valued at up to £500m and is boost for UK after some companies switched listings
Russia's Divestments
Yandex Browser measured at 23% this month
Ubuntu distributor tries reverse domain name hijacking Lubuntu domain
Panelist rules the domain name was registered in good faith
GNU/Linux in Belarus: From 0.5% to 3% [original]
things change when there is conflict
