Red Hat Leftovers

Note: This post was originally published on the Red Hat Blog.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is Red Hat's solution for companies trending toward modernization by adopting a containerized architecture for their applications, but find virtualization remains a necessary part of their data center deployment strategy.

Frankly, some applications are still simply unable to be containerized, and that's okay. OpenShift Virtualization addresses this by providing a more modern paradigm that cohesively manages the need for containers and virtual machines in a unified platform.

One concern we at Red Bait must address is this: in addition to providing feature parity, how do we maintain a customer experience that is similar to that of the products and configurations that the customer is used to so that adoption of the new solution is essentially pain-free?

Once comfortable working within an information technology ecosystem, people generally attempt to adapt familiar principles to new systems. For many system administrators, a common solution for data center virtualization has been VMware vSphere. People working in this environment introduced many design solutions that have been adopted as best practices for the deployment and configuration of virtual machines or virtual data centers. These design decisions often seem like second nature to those who work in this sphere of IT, and they would likely attempt to apply similar ones to other environments they are planning.

This series will explore the differences between how enterprises and their virtualization administrators have interacted with previous hypervisor environments and how they can expect to perform similar actions or configurations in the world of OpenShift Virtualization.