EuroLinux – enterprise-class Linux distribution
EuroLinux is an operating system developed from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code.
EuroLinux is designed for both servers and workstations. It provides a set of tools, including additional modules: High Availability, Resilient Storage, Smart Management, Load Balancer and Scalable File System. It offers the functionality needed to work in critical physical, virtual and cloud environments.