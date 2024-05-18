You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

posted by Marius Nestor on May 18, 2024



Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users can now install Linux kernel 6.9 if they need the extra hardware support or tap into its new features. Why Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? Well, you can also install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 23.10 without issues, but the Mantic Minotaur release will only be supported with software and security updates until July 11th.

Read on