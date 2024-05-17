Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing
Learn about how GNU/Linux and quantum computing intersect. This guide explores both the technical aspects and broader implications for the future of computing.
Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.
The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.
The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.
PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GPU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.
Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various :about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.
These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)
If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!
