Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing

These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!